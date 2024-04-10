Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 566,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,096. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.