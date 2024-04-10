BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

