Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bantec Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of BANT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 732,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,073. Bantec has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

