Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bantec Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of BANT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 732,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,073. Bantec has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.02.
About Bantec
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bantec
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.