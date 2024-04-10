Barclays Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

