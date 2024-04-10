Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,617. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

