Barclays Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $45.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of TXG traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,759. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $773,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,274,000 after buying an additional 107,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

