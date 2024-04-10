Barclays Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. 1,781,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after buying an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

