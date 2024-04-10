Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

