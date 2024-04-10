Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 270,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 340,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

