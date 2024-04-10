Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1402 dividend. This is a positive change from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.