Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 167000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
