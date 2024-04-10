Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

