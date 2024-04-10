Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Wise Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 959 ($12.14) on Tuesday. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 893.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 810.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,572.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Wise

In related news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). In other news, insider Terri Duhon bought 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

