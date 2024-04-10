Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.05. 171,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 143,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Better Choice Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

