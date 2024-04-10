Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE BHVN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 317,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

