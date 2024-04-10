Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 8,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Biome Grow Price Performance
BIOIF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Biome Grow has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Biome Grow
