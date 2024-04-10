Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.30

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.29, with a volume of 56369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7851782 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

