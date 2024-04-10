BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $860.06 million and $1.15 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $69,254.77 or 1.00025801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011485 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00128388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,333.86519826 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,150,214.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.