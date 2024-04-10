BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $586.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 206.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

