Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $18.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 217,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.