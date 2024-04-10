Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $20.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,534. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,787,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after acquiring an additional 545,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

