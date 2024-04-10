Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAQ. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAQ remained flat at $11.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

