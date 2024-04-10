Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $174.59 and last traded at $175.80. Approximately 3,082,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,896,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.
BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
