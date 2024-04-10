BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 820,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 239,395 shares.The stock last traded at $50.13 and had previously closed at $50.14.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

