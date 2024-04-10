BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 820,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 239,395 shares.The stock last traded at $50.13 and had previously closed at $50.14.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.