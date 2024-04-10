BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 820,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 239,395 shares.The stock last traded at $50.13 and had previously closed at $50.14.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

