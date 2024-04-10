Borealis Foods (BRLS) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 179 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -23.81 Borealis Foods Competitors $1.59 billion $48.17 million 252.28

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Borealis Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 485 2038 2675 49 2.44

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -31.20% -248.12% -11.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

