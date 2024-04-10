BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$66.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

Insider Activity at BQE Water

In other BQE Water news, insider Robert Stein purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.00 per share, with a total value of C$319,680.00. 53.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

