Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Down 7%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 351,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,315,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

