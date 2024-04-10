Bridgeworth LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,176,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

