Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,058,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

