BRL/CAX (RILYO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BRL/CAX Stock Performance

Shares of RILYO stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. BRL/CAX has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.30.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

