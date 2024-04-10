Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,316.05 and last traded at $1,327.69. 368,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,963,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,334.08.

Specifically, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,294.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,095.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

