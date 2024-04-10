Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $26.97

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

