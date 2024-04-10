Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $124.57

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ITT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ITT Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.96. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.