Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) PT at $34.40

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

SEM opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.