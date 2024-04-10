Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $139.39

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.39.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.