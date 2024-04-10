Brokers Issue Forecasts for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

