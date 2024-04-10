Brokers Set Expectations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $404.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.