Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 0.80. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.