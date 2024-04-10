Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Burlington Stores worth $67,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $199.45 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

