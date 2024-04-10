Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.