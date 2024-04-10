Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
