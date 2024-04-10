Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

