Camden National Co. (CAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAC. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Camden National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

