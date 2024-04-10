Canaccord Genuity Group Increases STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $46.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.