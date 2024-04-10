Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

