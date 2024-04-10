Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $8,077,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $10,096,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.