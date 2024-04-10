Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CP. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $481,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

