Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading Down 2.9%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.35. 977,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,812,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Canoo by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,133.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
