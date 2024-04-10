Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

