CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

