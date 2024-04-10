Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Down 76.5% in March

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Get Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.